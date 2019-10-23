President Edgar Lungu has directed the Minister of Energy Mathews Nkhuwa to expedite the importation of electricity in order to cushion the power deficit that the nation is grappling with.

President Lungu said it is anticipated that the imported electricity will boost supply not only among the farming communities but other sectors of the economy.

The head of state has also directed Zesco limited to complement hydropower with solar power by mid next year so that load shedding becomes the thing of the past.

President Lungu was speaking this in Lusaka yesterday when he officiated at the 114th Zambia National Farmers Union Annual Congress.

President Lungu underscored that government is motivated by efforts being made by farmers in agricultural diversification.

“My government is encouraged to hear that farmers are making efforts to diversify the agricultural sector. Venturing into new commodities is one sure way of sustainable farming. There is an urgent need for us to actualize our pronouncements not only in the agricultural sector but other sectors of our economy. My government will remain steadfast in delivering development in the country’s urban and rural areas,” stressed President Lungu.

He affirmed that the government has embarked on the infrastructure program where unprecedented road development has been laid out across the country.

President Lungu explained that with a good road network in urban and rural areas, will result in the agricultural sector growth because agro produce will easily be transported to various markets.

Speaking earlier, Zambia National Farmers Union President Jervis Zimba hailed the government for having signed a memorandum of understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo on the exportation of maize.

Mr.Zimba said the MOU will motivate farmers to grow enough maize in the forthcoming agricultural season due to the availed ready market.

He was quick to call on Food Reserve Agency through the Ministry of Agriculture to offset the K39 million owed to farmers who sold maize to the agency in this marketing season.

The 114th Zambia National Farmers Union Annual Congress was held at the Mulungushi conference center in Lusaka under the theme ‘harnessing Agricultural Innovation’.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]