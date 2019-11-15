Aggrey Chiyangi on Thursday failed his big match trial against a continental top gun when African champions Algeria humbled Zambia 5-0 away in their opening 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier in Blida.

The result not only ended Chiyangi’s ten-match unbeaten run but also saw Chipolopolo still without an opening day victory in an AFCON qualifier since 2012 when they beat Uganda 1-0 in Ndola en route to the 2013 finals in South Africa.

Ramy Bensebaini put the defending AFCON champions 1-0 into the break in the 44th minute.

Baghdad Bounedjah struck twice, first from the spot in the 68th, and with the final goal in the 90th minute.

Youcef Belaili added the third in the 75th minute before his replacement five minutes later Hillal Soudani got on the score sheet in the 86th minute.

Algeria goes top on 3 points while Zambia is bottom.

Zimbabwe and Botswana play their opening game on Friday in Harare.

Meanwhile, Zambia hosts Zimbabwe on November 19 while Algeria takes a long flight to Gaborone on November 18 to visit Botswana.

