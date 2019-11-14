

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that he does not support homosexuality.

Reacting to an Editorial Comment in the News Diggers newspaper, Mr Hichilema said he knows nothing about satanism of any kind at all.

He said he has never participated in any satanic activities.

“We do not and have never supported gay rights at any time. I am not and have never been a free mason as alleged by the PF hate/propaganda machine. I did not sell the Lower Zambezi National Park in any way,” he said.

“I am Hakainde Hichilema plain and simple and lead an honest and straightforward life and have nothing to hide. My personal culture is derived from a deep respect of hard work and profound sense of duty. That is the training I received from early childhood and from the free education I received from Zambians for which I will forever be grateful to our Nation,” he said.

“In our immediate household, all the five of us (wife, daughter, two sons and myself) are baptised members of the SDA church and are obedient followers of Christ and yet we still respect Christians from other denominations, because we know that the body of Christ is One. We believe in Christian tenets and values which by His grace we strive to abide in our daily lives as a family.”

He added, “If anyone is not sure about something concerning HH all they need to do is ask me and I will answer in the most honest and prudent manner as guided by the Word of God in Matthew 5:37, “Let a no be a no and yes be a yes.”

