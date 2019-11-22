The Luangwa Establishment has backed calls for mining to proceed in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

Establishment Chairperson Joseph Felemenga said the people of Luangwa feel it is justified to go ahead with mining in the area because of animal-human conflict as people are frequently attacked and killed by elephants and crocodiles as well as the high poverty levels.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, Mr Felemanga said the Luangwa Establishment feels that when Mwembeshi Resources is allowed to go ahead and start copper mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park through its Kangaluwi project, poverty levels and wild animals’ attacks on people will also reduce.

Mr. Felemenga said the people against mining in the area are ignorant about the mineral resource in the area.

He has insisted that mining will have no affect on the wildlife as mining will be undertaken 50 kilometres away from the game reserves.

Mr Felemanga who was flanked by other members of the Luangwa Establishment have since asked the Zambia Environmental Management Agency who rejected mining in the area to go ahead and provide relevant documentation to allow the Kangaluwi Copper Mining Project to go ahead in respect of the high court ruling for mining to go ahead recently.

Meanwhile, two traditional leaders in Luangwa district of Lusaka Province have insisted that they want mining to continue in Lower Zambezi National Park.

The two Chiefs Namely Senior Chief Mbuluma of the Nsenga-Luzi people and Chief Mphunka of the Chikunda speaking people both of Luangwa district are of the view that mining in the area if allowed to continue will bring economic development.

The two traditional leaders have however challenged government to state its position on the matter as they feel that the Ministers are not being sincere.

The duo said this on Thursday when Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo held a meeting with them at the Luangwa district administration.

And responding to the traditional leaders, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has assured the two traditional leaders that he will engage the Minister of Mines and Minister of Tourism for a further discussion on the matter.

