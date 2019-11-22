The Luangwa Establishment has backed calls for mining to proceed in the Lower Zambezi National Park.
Establishment Chairperson Joseph Felemenga said the people of Luangwa feel it is justified to go ahead with mining in the area because of animal-human conflict as people are frequently attacked and killed by elephants and crocodiles as well as the high poverty levels.
Addressing the media in Lusaka, Mr Felemanga said the Luangwa Establishment feels that when Mwembeshi Resources is allowed to go ahead and start copper mining in the Lower Zambezi National Park through its Kangaluwi project, poverty levels and wild animals’ attacks on people will also reduce.
Mr. Felemenga said the people against mining in the area are ignorant about the mineral resource in the area.
He has insisted that mining will have no affect on the wildlife as mining will be undertaken 50 kilometres away from the game reserves.
Mr Felemanga who was flanked by other members of the Luangwa Establishment have since asked the Zambia Environmental Management Agency who rejected mining in the area to go ahead and provide relevant documentation to allow the Kangaluwi Copper Mining Project to go ahead in respect of the high court ruling for mining to go ahead recently.
Meanwhile, two traditional leaders in Luangwa district of Lusaka Province have insisted that they want mining to continue in Lower Zambezi National Park.
The two Chiefs Namely Senior Chief Mbuluma of the Nsenga-Luzi people and Chief Mphunka of the Chikunda speaking people both of Luangwa district are of the view that mining in the area if allowed to continue will bring economic development.
The two traditional leaders have however challenged government to state its position on the matter as they feel that the Ministers are not being sincere.
The duo said this on Thursday when Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo held a meeting with them at the Luangwa district administration.
And responding to the traditional leaders, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has assured the two traditional leaders that he will engage the Minister of Mines and Minister of Tourism for a further discussion on the matter.
WHAT HAS LUANGWA GOT TO DO WITH THE ZAMBEZI NATIONAL PARK ?? HOW MUCH HAVE YOU BEEN PAID AND WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN PROMISED IF THE MINE GOES AHEAD ?? YOU DO NOT CARE ABOUT FUTURE GENERATIONS. YOU DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT. YOU DO NOT CARE ABOUT ANIMALS. AGAIN I ASK HOW MUCH HAVE YOU BEEN PAID ??????? HOW MANY SHARES WILL THE MINE GIVE YOU FOR MAKING THESE STATEMENTS ?
More greedy clowns who have been bribed to speak rubbish.
I said already, PF will act very slyly. They want this to go ahead despite the protests of most citizens including senior citizens like KK. They are willing to let the waters settle and then proceed silently. Same as they have done im forest reserve in Lusaka.
These chiefs do not even understand animal behaviour. First of all, they encroanched in animal territoy, secondl,y they think 50 Kilometers is a long distance for animals.
The economic benefits they preceive are there even now when its a game park. Its just the sharing that is missing and they should focus on that. a game reserve is perpertual for many generation until kingdom comes. Mining will be for but a short number of years and will close. The environment would be damaged for ever.
When they start speaking like this, just know that brown envelopes are at play. The visitor may have coached them on what to say.
Most of our traditional leaders are greedy/selfish. It’s obvious that the two chiefs have been promised heaven on Earth when the mine opens. Unfortunately, it will only be the chiefs and relatives benefiting while their subordinates will continue fighting for left overs, if any..!!
These don’t look like chiefs! They look very poor! Poverty will kill us! Anyway the one to blame in this thing is our kateka! He is not providing the leadership needed in these matters! We cannot rely on the “wisdom” of poverty stricken chiefs! Mining is for a limited time and will in no way solve the poverty in those chiefdoms! What GRZ has not told us is how much Copper is there and what the estimated life of mine (LOM) is! Wisdom tells me that no matter how long the life of mine is, you cannot compare long term earnings from Tourism compared to mining! It’s a classical case of Lower Primates relate with Bananas and money!
The question is can animals override the value of minerals?
Which one is important here?
Who is interested in minerals?
Personally I would go for the keeping game park intact.