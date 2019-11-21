The full bench of the Constitutional Court has this morning condemned the physical attack of former National Dialogue Forum Spokesperson Isaac Mwanza by United National Development Party (UPND) members and has called on Zambia Police to arrest perpetrators.

Zambia’s Attorney General Likando Kalaluka addressed the Court on the attacks by the UPND members on his potential witness, shortly after he had finished discussing with him within the court premises.

In raising the matter, the Attorney General linked the attack to a Facebook posting by one of the lawyers and former LAZ President, Linda Kasonde, in which she implored the public to fill the courtroom to offer solidarity to their case. However, he made it clear that he was not in any way suggesting that Ms Linda Kasonde sent cadres to attack persons with different views.

In response, Ms. Kasonde said she was saddened with the attacks on persons by suspected UPND members but that it would not be right to link her to the attacks.

The Court thereafter warned UPND cadres to never commit the violence against any persons within the precincts on the Court Buildings and has called on law enforcers to act and bring the culprits to book. The Court has threatened to stop any member of the public from attending trial if the behaviour is continued.

Mr Mwanza was attacked yesterday by UPND members who were in the company of UPND senior leader Sylvia Masebo on the basis that he has been supporting Government.

Meanwhile, the Court has heard the testimony of former NGOCC Board Chairperson Sarah Longwe who has told the court that the current Constitution enacted in 2016 and the proposed Bill to amend the Constitution were not people-driven as no referendum was conducted to adopt the amendments.

Ms. Longwe said Government did not consult any member of the public on proposed amendments of the Constitution. She argued that Government must always consult the people whenever amendments need to be made to the Constitution. She however struggled to answer questions on whether the call by the Ministry of Justice to the public to make submissions amounted to consultations.

