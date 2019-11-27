Zanaco captain and defender Ziyo Tembo will miss Sunday’s opening CAF Confederation Cup Group B clash away in DR Congo against DC Motema Pembe.

Ziyo has not recovered from a head injury he sustained in last Saturday’s 3-2 derby defeat at the hands of Napsa Stars at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka in a FAZ Super Division Week 12 game.

The influential defender was substituted in the 9th minute of that match and replaced by Belachance Makiese.

But coach Mumamba Numba has opted for an attacking option for the Group B away date with midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike, who has been out of favour in the last two league games, reinstated into the team.

Meanwhile, Zanaco return to Kinshasa for the first time since 2002 when they played AS Vita in the second round of the defunct CAF Cup Winners Cup when they bowed out on away goals rule after a 4-1 home win but lost 3-0 in Kinshasa.

Group B’s other teams are ESAE of Benin and 2019 CAF Confederation Cup runners-up RS Berkane of Morocco

Team:

GOALKEEPERS: Toaster Nsabata, Mangani Banda

DEFENDERS: Jimmy Nakena, Tiberius Lombard, Lawrence Chungu, Kevin Owusu, Belchance Makiese

MIDFIELDERS: Lassa Kiala, Tafadzwa Rusike, Ernest Mbewe, Guily Manziba, Charles Zulu, Kelvin Kapumbu, Christone Jere

STRIKERS: Chitiya Mususu, Rogers Kola, Damiano Kola, Moussa Souleymanou

