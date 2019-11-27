Veteran striker Winston Kalengo says Zesco United’s unbeaten start to their domestic campaign is not a prerequisite to be complacent in Saturday’s 2019/2020 CAF Champions League Group A opener away in Angola against Premiero de Agosto.

Zesco are heading to Luanda enjoying a ten-match unbeaten start to the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division season with nine successive wins and a 0-0 home draw that they recorded last weekend against last terms runners-up Green Eagles.

“It is a plus for us dominating and playing our first group stage game away from home without a loss in the domestic league,” Kalengo said before the teams’ departure from Lusaka to Luanda on Wednesday.

“But we know there is a big difference between the Champions League and the domestic league but we are up to the task.”

This will be Zesco’s third away game in Angola where they have lost in their previous two continental engagements there.

Interestingly, Agosto were Zesco’s last Angolan opponents at the same stage of the 2018 edition of the competition when they drew 0-0 in Ndola and lost 2-1 in Luanda.

Zesco need to return home with at least a point ahead of the big match day two date against five-time champions TP Mazembe on December 7 in Ndola.

Five-time champions Zamalek of Egypt are the other Group A side and visit Mazembe this Saturday in Lubumbashi.

GOALKEEPERS: Jacob Banda,Dieudonne Ntibahezwa,Samson Banda

DEFENDERS:Simon Silwimba,Mwila Phiri,

Adrian Chama,David Odhiambo,Marcel Kalonda,Clement Mwape

MIDFIELDERS:John Ching’andu,Logic Ching’andu,Kondwani Mtonga,Thabani Kamusoko,Anthony Akumu,Mwape Mwelwa,Enock Sabumukama

STRIKERS: Winston Kalengo, Jesse Were, Umaru Kasumba, Quadri Kola

