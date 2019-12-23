Here is a selected wrap of how our foreign-based stars fared in action at their respective clubs over the weekend.

=DR CONGO

Defender Tandi Mwape played his third successive 90 minutes for TP Mazembe on Saturday in their 1-1 away draw at sixth placed Renaissance while midfielder Rainford Kalaba came off in the 85th minute but none was on target for the DR Congo league leaders.

Mwape,who joined Mazembe this season from Kabwe Warriors, has enjoyed 270 minutes of action since standing in for Chipolopolo captain Kabaso Chongo who was serving a suspension during Mazembe’s 2-0 home win over DC Motema Pembe on December 15.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Kaizer Chiefs:

Striker Lazarus Kambole was on the bench in league leaders Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 away draw at mid-table Maritzburg United on Sunday.

-Mamelodi Sundowns/Polokwane City:

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench in second placed Sundowns 1-0 home win over bottom of the log Polokwane City on Saturday while midfielder Salulani Phiri played the full 90 minutes for the visitors.

Goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe was not in Polokwane’s travelling party to Tshwane for the match.

-SuperSport United:

Striker Gaphani Lungu came on in the 68th minute of third positioned SuperSports’ 1-0 away loss at number ten team Chippa United on Saturday.

-Black Leopards:

Striker Mwape Musonda scored his third PSL goal of the season for 11th placed Leopards in Saturdays 3-1 away loss to fifth positioned Orlando Pirates.

Striker Justin Shonga was an unused substitute by Pirates while compatriot and midfielder Augustine Mulenga came off in the 75th minute.

=BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sinkala played the full 90minutes for third from bottom KV Oostende on December 20 in their 1-0 away loss at seventh placed Mechelen.

=FRANCE

Metz defender Stopilla Sunzu saw red in the 53rd minute on Saturday in their bottom five dogfight against Dijon that finish 2-2 away.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]