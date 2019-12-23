If you are disconcerted at the current depreciation of the Zambian currency to the USA dollar, it shows a lack of understanding of the factors that determine the currency exchange rate of one currency to the other. To believe that (recently) the USA $1=ZMK10=SA14 Rand is not only a misconception but rather being delusional.

In fact, a nation’s exchange rate is not a true reflection of its economic situation. The Zambian currency has been artificially set since before the recent ill-conceived Kwacha debasing. To believe that the Zambian Kwacha is at the same rate as the South African Rand, is a fallacy. South Africa has a bigger and more stable economy than that of Zambia, at 400 billion dollars GDP ($6,160 GDP/capita) compared to 26 billion dollars Zambian GDP ($1,510 GDP/capita).

One major factor that determines whether the (Zambia) Central Bank will have an in-flow or out-flow of dollars is the desirability of the amount of goods and services Zambia is exporting.

Currency exchange rates are a nation’s monetary policy. The pegging of $1=K10 has little correlation to the strength of the economy. A true exchange rate is determined by the real interest rate of that country, which is an indication of the demand for the goods and services of that country.

Have you ever wondered why the U.K. Pound (£) is stronger than the USA dollar, but the USA dollar is more desirable than the Pound? It’s because of the strength of the fundamentals of the USA economy and the trust and belief in its economy through the US Treasury Bills.

Currency Interest rates are as complicated as the determination of GDP, which is another factor that affects the exchange rate of a currency.

The true estimate of the Zambian kwacha exchange to the dollar should be no less than

200 Kwacha.