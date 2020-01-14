Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Mulenga Mukuka insists he is not under pressure to replicate his old fine form at Arthur Davies after rejoining Power Dynamos recently.

Mukuka has signed a long-term deal after years in limbo following his earlier move to South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns from Power in 2013 that was hit by injuries.

He featured as a second half substitute on Sunday when Power thumped Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 in a league match at Arthur Davies.

‘You know it is my home and I am happy to be back at my former club,’ Mukuka said.

‘In terms of fitness I am getting there. You know it is not easy I have been out for like two years but I am pushing hard at training. I think in the next two or three games I will be at the same level like the other guys,’ he said.

The midfielder showed some flashes when he replaced Davy Daka after 70 minutes.

‘I can’t be under pressure; I have done this thing before. I just need to stay focused and train hard,’ he said.

‘We need to bring back the team where it is supposed to be. And I am sure with the quality of players that we have here we will make it, we will do it,’ Mukuka said.

Mukuka said despite being out of action for two years he never wanted to give up on his career.

‘It was not really the end, it was just some circumstances (injuries and lack of a club) I was going through. I thank God for what he has done for me.’

