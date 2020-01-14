-6.4 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Leaders Kitwe United reflect on tough promotion race

Kitwe United coach Stephen ‘Barnes’ Mwansa has described the first half of the 2019/20 FAZ National Division season as tough.

Chingalika have finished on top of the table with 38 points, three above second placed Young Green Eagles, after 17 matches played.

Third placed Prison Leopards have 31 points, two above fourth placed Kafue Celtic, from 17 matches played.

‘It is good we have finished on top with 38 points in the first round. The competition is tough in the National League,’ Mwansa said.

‘We have to maintain the same rhyme going into the second round. When you are on top you invite a lot of pressure. I am always telling the players to concentrate,’ Mwansa said.

Mwansa is upbeat the Buchi Boys will secure promotion back to the Super Division.

‘Winning promotion to the Super Division is our objective. Everyone at the club is talking about taking Kitwe United back to the Super Division,’ he said.

Kitwe begins the last half of the season on Saturday with a home match against Zesco Malaiti Rangers at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

FAZ National Division One – Week 17

Zambeef 0-2 Police College

Chindwin Sentries 1-1 Gomes

F.C Muza 4-0 Mpulungu Harbour

Kafue Celtic 3-0 National Assembly

Chambishi 0-2 Nchanga Rangers

Kitwe United 3-0 Sinazongwe United

Zesco Shockers 0-0 Indeni

Mumbwa Medics 0-2 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

