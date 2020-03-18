UTH cancels patient visiting hours

The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has with immediate effect cancelled all patient visitations at the institution to prevent possible transmission of Coronavirus(COVID-19).

UTH Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services Director, Alex Mukupa says hospitals are places of highly infectious environments, hence the move is in an effort to combat disease transmission to both patents, visitors and reduce overcrowding in wake of the pandemic.

Dr Mukupa said only one person will be allowed to be on the bed side and will be issued with a card by the hospital security wing.

He said the measures which have been put in place are with immediate effect until further notice.

This was is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka, today by Dr Makupe.

The Ministry of Health has put in place measures in view of the Coronavirus which has become a global pandemic.

Some of the measures include provision hand washing facilities in public places, no handshakes and restriction of public gatherings among others.

