Zambia confirms first two cases of Coronavirus

President Edgar Lungu has confirmed that Zambia has recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 commonly known as Coronavirus.
In a Facebook Post, President Lungu revealed that the patients are a Zambian couple that traveled to France with their two children for 10 days.
“Our surveillance system was able to detect that they transited through high-risk COVID-19 countries. The couple has been isolated and receiving treatment in Chilanga. I want to salute our gallant men and women carrying out surveillance at all points of entry and our hardworking health personnel. I ask all members of the public not to panic. Report any suspected cases or symptoms to the nearest health facility,” President Lungu said.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya also confirmed during a news conference the presence of Coronavirus in Zambia.
“I regret to inform the nation that Zambia has confirmed its first two cases of COVID19. The patients are a Zambian couple of Lusaka; a 37-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man who returned to Lusaka from a 10-day holiday in France aboard an Emirates flight on 15th March 2020. The patients were screened at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and placed under home quarantine as they did not display symptoms at the time of arrival,” Dr. Chilufya said.
“On follow-up, the following day, the man reported feeling unwell and health officials collected samples from the couple for laboratory testing to rule out COVID-19. The couple was placed in isolation while investigations were being conducted,” he said.
Dr Chilufya said the laboratory results have revealed COVID-19 infection in both individuals adding that currently the patients are stable and continue receiving appropriate care at a designated health facility.
“I wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge the positive response and cooperation from the Zambian public and incoming travelers in adhering to the key measures that have been put in place by the Government to prevent and control COVID-19.”
And Dr Chilufya has thanked the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) for putting off this year’s Kuomboka ceremony.
“The Government appreciates the support from our seasoned cooperating partners who continue to provide technical, financial, logistical and material support to our national preparedness and response efforts to COVID-19. These include but not limited to Africa CDC, World Health Organisation, UNICEF, US Government, British 2 Government, World Bank, Chinese Government, Japanese Government, European Union, and other United Nations Agencies. I now call upon the public to adhere to the measure put in place, particularly the observance of high levels of personal hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and social distancing to prevent transmission of COVID-19.”
He added, “I appeal to the public not to panic as the situation is under control. The public should be weary of false rumors that have been circulating through social media platforms and note that official communication relating to the COVID-19 outbreak shall be issued by the Ministry of Health. I will continue to update the nation regularly as the outbreak evolves including further measures that will be brought into effect. God Bless Zambia.”
Thank you your excellency. People please let us not blame this couple. They had every right to travel there. Unfortunately they caught this horrible virus. On a bright note we managed to track them and quarantine the individuals. This shows that our strategy and systems are working. We are working very hard to contain it as much as we can. I understand that people may be feeling anxious and scared but please note that majority of you without underlying medical issues will be able to fight it off. If you are worried please contact the relevant local authorities. I have taken the decision to cancel my trip to Russia on this account. Kz
This is something that needs us to come together as zambians. Forget political affiliations and focus on how we can help each other and look after each other.
Our country is ill prepared for such a huge task so it will really need a huge collaborative effort.
But we must also be vigilant that we dont allow wrongs to be done while we are focussing on this impending outbreak.
I am particularly thinking of bill 10. We must not be so distracted by corona that we take our eyes off the ball and allow pf to sneak that evil document through the back door.
Excellent measures at ports of entry, yielding results.
For Zambia and Africa, the biggest concern or means of transmission for the virus will be CASH MONEY…
You chaps, you have only told us about the two persons with Covid 19 positive results, where are the other passengers who were on the same plane? Did you release the rest into the community? If some contacts got the infection, haven’t they already spread it into the rest of the community? Do we have a way of tracing all passengers who were on this flight and see if they have developed symptoms or not? There are a lot of unanswered questions which the MOH Minister needs to help us with.