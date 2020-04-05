Government has declared the University of Zambia (UNZA) as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 suspected cases.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya announced at the briefing in Lusaka that a section of UNZA has been barricaded to seclude it from the university community to be used for quarantining essential workers who include trackers.

Dr. Chilufya said the newly declared quarantine centre at UNZA will be utilized for track drivers who will be under an escort when they enter the country.

He said government is striving to ensure that there is minimum disruption to the movement of goods and services hence the decision to allow lorries to keep moving as long as they are quarantined when they enter the country.

He disclosed that currently, Livingstone has about 125 track drivers who are being quarantined at an isolation centre.

Meanwhile, Zambia has not recorded any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 56 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

This is the third consecutive day of not recording news coronavirus cases in Zambia.

Dr. Chilufya said the cumulative total number of confirmed cases remains at 39 with one death.

He said another COVID-19 patient has recovered and been discharged today, bringing the total number of recoveries to three.

The minister however said the fact that Zambia has not recorded any new cases in the last three days should not make the country relax in implementing preventive measures.

He said government has spread surveillance to the borders in Eastern Province following reports that Malawi has also started recording cases of coronavirus.

He said government has heightened surveillance activities to ensure that people from risk countries are quarantined and tested.

Dr. Chilufya has since advised the public to continue following measures that include social distancing, washing of hands and staying home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health has urged institutions that have received face masks, surgical gloves and sanitizers from donors to pass on the donations to the traders in markets and members of the public.

He said people who trade in the markets needs to be given masks and sanitizers so that they are protected from person to person transmission of the virus.

He said institutions that received donations should liaise with the association of marketeers on the modalities of passing on the donated materials to the users.

Dr. Chilufya said members of the public should equally be given the masks and other sanitation materials which have been donated to various institutions.

From the time coronavirus broke out in Zambia, 39 cases have been recorded, out of which one person died while three have recovered and discharged from isolation and treatment centres.

