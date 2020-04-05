Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is delighted defender Tandi Mwape has made a breakthrough at DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

Tandi has enjoyed a starting XI place with the five-time African champions since early December following a challenging start there since his move from Kabwe Warriors to Lubumbashi last July.

“He had a bumpy road of adjustment and acclimatization of playing in a big team but finally broke into the team and kept his starting place until Covid19 break,” Micho said.

“My technical reports about training and performance were good and if he keeps improving he will give us reason to call him.”

Tandi, who won the 2019 COSAFA Cup with Chipolopolo, has now started in over eight domestic matches, before the Coronavirus halted all activities, and has also played four 2019/2020 CAF Champions League games.

