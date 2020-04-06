9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 6, 2020
type here...
Health

British Prime minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU as his coronavirus symptoms worsen

By editor
36 views
2
Health British Prime minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU as his coronavirus symptoms...
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street has said.

A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving “excellent care”.

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, the spokesman added.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” on Sunday evening.

A No 10 statement read: “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said his thoughts were with the prime minister and his pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, and that Mr Johnson would “come out of this even stronger”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described it as “terribly sad news”.

“All the country’s thoughts are with the prime minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” he added.

Mr Johnson was initially taken to hospital for routine tests after testing positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. His symptoms included a high temperature and a cough.

Earlier on Monday, he tweeted that he was in “good spirits”.

After very, very little information was shared today, the prime minister was taken into intensive care at around 19:00 BST.

We’ve been told he is still conscious, but his condition has worsened over the course of the afternoon.

And he has been moved to intensive care as a precaution in case he needs ventilation to get through this illness.

The statement from Downing Street makes clear he is receiving excellent care and he wants to thank all of the NHS staff.

But something important has changed, and he has felt it necessary to ask his foreign secretary to deputise for him where needs be.

That is a completely different message from what we have heard over the past 18 hours or so, where it was continually “the prime minister is in touch” and “he is in charge” – almost like everything is business as usual.

But clearly being in intensive care changes everything.

Last month, the prime minister’s spokesman said if Mr Johnson was unwell and unable to work, Mr Raab, as the first secretary of state, would stand in.

It comes as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 – an increase of 439 in a day.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there were now 51,608 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Source:BBC

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]
Previous articleSACCORD congratulates PF for Wining the Nangula ward by-election in the Western Province

2 COMMENTS

  1. Coronavirus is not a joke…its about time people back home start taking very serious especially Lungu,,very casual…its strange HH is the one fighting COVID 19..Lungu busy stealing and building a mansion in Eswathini

    2

  2. Corona knows no status whether rich or poor or best medical service in the world or what it enters that is how bad this disease is. But in Zambia is business as usual the time to act is now. Especially our so called leaders are so relaxed as if the disease doesn’t exist.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Healtheditor - 2

British Prime minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU as his coronavirus symptoms worsen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street...
Read more
Feature Politics

SACCORD congratulates PF for Wining the Nangula ward by-election in the Western Province

Chief Editor - 7
The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes has congratulated the ruling Patriotic Front for winning the Nangula ward by-election in the...
Read more
Health

Lack of Personal Protective Equipment Compromising Essential Workers’ Rights to Health and Life

Chief Editor - 5
The Human Rights Commission has observed that while some people are observing health guidelines on COVID-19, social distancing largely remains a challenge, particularly in...
Read more
General News

PF cadre who assaulted Breeze FM Reporter sentenced to 4 years in jail

Chief Editor - 20
The Lundazi Magistrate Court has sentenced a Patriotic Front cadre Frank Mwale to four years imprisonment. This is in a matter in which Frank Mwale...
Read more
Columns

It will be catastrophic to Keep PF in Power Beyond 2021

Chief Editor - 25
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member There are only THREE words that perfectly describes the Patriotic Front (PF) reign in office since 2011: MANIPULATION, DECEPTION,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Lack of Personal Protective Equipment Compromising Essential Workers’ Rights to Health and Life

Health Chief Editor - 5
The Human Rights Commission has observed that while some people are observing health guidelines on COVID-19, social distancing largely remains a challenge, particularly in...
Read more

COVID-19 cases rise to 36, with 25 cases imported while 9 contracted locally

Health Chief Editor - 33
Zambia has recorded one more laboratory confirmed case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 36. Minister of...
Read more

Zambia adds one more case to its COVID-19 numbers, only one patient is severely ill

Health Chief Editor - 26
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced that Zambia has only recorded one COVID-19 case in the last 24:hrs bringing the total number of...
Read more

Will Africa see an exponential rise in Covid 19 cases during the winter season

Feature Column editor - 15
As countries in the northern hemisphere hard hit by the novel corona virus cling to the hope that warmer weather will bring about a...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]