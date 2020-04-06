9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, April 6, 2020
Feature Politics

SACCORD congratulates PF for Wining the Nangula ward by-election in the Western Province

By Chief Editor
3
Chief Editor

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes has congratulated the ruling Patriotic Front for winning the Nangula ward by-election in the Western Province.

The Organisation has also congratulated the PF and the UPND for participating in the by-election as it is such participation that makes Zambia a competitive multi-party democratic dispensation.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Chembe said the participation of both the ruling PF and opposition UPND is a testimony of Zambia’s commitment to embracing democracy as the only method of ushering leaders into office.

Mr Chembe said the by-election conducted in a peaceful environment where no incident of political violence was recorded encourages SACCORD that it is possible for the two leading political parties to compete in an election and have one emerge as a victor without resorting to violence.

He has commended the Electoral Commission of Zambia for conducting a professional by-election taking into consideration the restrictive measures imposed on the nation as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

Mr Chembe said the social distancing practice observed by the ECZ and ultimately delivering a by-election result free of political violence is an indicator of the competence that the country’s electoral body has.

He noted that whereas in other countries on the continent elections have had to be postponed due to the COVID-19, the ECZ conducted a by-election where no adverse results, such as harm to human rights defenders, were recorded on account of the COVID-19.

Mr Chembe said many lessons can be learnt by the electoral body on the conduct of the Nangula by-election in the midst of a global pandemic and it would be good to get some of these best practices by the ECZ especially as this relates to the conduct of future by-elections.

3 COMMENTS

  1. SACCORD is an extension of PF government, its no longer a NGO which I knew to be impartial. What hunger and poverty can do!?

  2. This is a serious indictment on the so called boss of an NGO who has effectively become a PG cadre! Is Boniface Cheembe really normal. What is there for him to congratulate PF for other the worst economic plunder they have brought together with poverty, misery and suffering.
    Who is sponsoring SACCORD and are they happy with the leadership of the PF cadre for an organisation that is supposed to be resolving disputes but turned into Corporate PF cadre number 1?
    Cheembe is disgusting and the earlier he leaves the better for the organisation that was widely respected under Lee Haabasonda!!

