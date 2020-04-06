The Human Rights Commission has observed that while some people are observing health guidelines on COVID-19, social distancing largely remains a challenge, particularly in public service institutions, public places and public service vehicles such as buses.

Commission spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya notes that further, some essential workers have not been provided with adequate Personal Protective Equipment, a situation that is compromising their rights to health and life.

Mr Muleya said this is of great concern to the Commission because failure to adhere to the guidelines and providing Personal Protective Equipment to those in the frontline of fighting the coronavirus could reverse the progressive achievements being made towards containing the spread of COVID-19 and this can have far-reaching consequences on the country at large.

He said the right to life is linked to public health and it is absolutely neccessry that all stakeholders, including employers, continue to abide by the public health guidelines during thisdifficult period of fighting the coronavirus pandemic in order to save lives.

Mr Muleya has appealed to everyone to continue adhering to the prescribed guidelines because they are necessary for the greater good.

He said it is important to appreciate the fact that although the guidelines such as restrictions on public gatherings may have caused negative socio-economic effects, such measures have a legitimate objective of promoting public health and protecting life.

Mr Muleya said that there is also need for targeted measures aimed at mitigating such negative effects of the guidelines on the public, particularly on the vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, the elderly, child and female headed-households and others with underlying health conditions.

[Read 45 times, 45 reads today]