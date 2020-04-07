The Zambia Police Service has recorded an increase in Cyber related financial crimes where fraudsters have taken advantage of increased online financial transaction services particularly during this period of COVID-19 and are swindling unsuspecting members of the public.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said this is despite the reported downward trend in general criminal activities recorded so far during the advent of COVID-19 as shown in the daily incident reports received across the country.

Mrs Katongo said in the past three weeks, the Zambia Police service has recorded 56 reports in which people have been swindled out of various amounts of money , the highest being K21, 000.

She said in some of the reports received, some fraudsters are calling unsuspecting members of the public pretending to be officials from some Banks asking for Bank details such as Tax Payers Identification Numbers (TPINs) and National Registration Card numbers.

Mrs Katongo said others are pretending to be officials from Banks and are calling people deceiving them that their respective Banks are running promotions where they are requested to deposit certain amounts of money in mobile money accounts provided to them claiming that it will attract interest at various percentages when in fact not.

She said other fraudsters are running fake promotions under renowned business trade names while others are calling people and are pretending to be officials from mobile service providers purporting to be conducting network tests and end up getting information which they are using to get account details.

“From the received cases, Lusaka Province recorded 21 cases, Copperbelt, 18, Eastern, four, Central Province six southern, Western and Northern Provinces recorded two cases each while North Western recorded one”, she said in a statement.

Mrs Katongo has since advised members of the public to always verify any information, requests or promotions with financial or business institutions before committing themselves to any online transaction or before giving out personal details.

She has further called on financial institutions to step up sensitization to their clients on online services and promotions as well as their general operations so as to protect their clients from these fraudsters.

