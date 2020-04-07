Five instance mob justice members arrested during gassing incidences have been committed to the high court by Luwingu district magistrate court.

The five were arrested in connection with the murder of Aaron Mutale of cope village in chief Chipalo area of Luwingu district of Northern Province.

The deceased Aaron was allegedly dragged out of his mother’s house and burnt to death by an instant mob justice at Chola Mutanto market in full view of his mother.

After the matter was brought before Luwingu magistrate Kenny Nkundwe on Friday last week, the director of public prosecution instructed that the matter be referred to the high for the commencement of trial.

Appearing before magistrate Nkundwe were Maxwell Mwape 52, Gertrude Kumwenda 56, William Chanda 37, Memory Mulenga 25 and Stevenia Chate 34 all of cope village.

It is alleged that on 20th February 2020, the five jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown did murder Aaron Mutale whom they accused of gassing some residents in the village.

The five are facing one count of murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The suspects have since being taken to milima correction prison in Kasama in readiness of the court proceedings.

Recently, the country underwent a spate of gassing incidences where a number of innocent lives and property got lost and so far a number of gassing suspects having been arrested and appeared in court, as a result.

[Read 103 times, 103 reads today]