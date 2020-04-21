9.5 C
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Only Ethiopian Airways is flying into Zambia, with only one or two passengers sometimes-Transport Minister

By Chief Editor
Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the global aviation industry has been negatively affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) which he says will have an impact on countries’ economies.

Hon Kafwaya says movements of people and cargo have reduced following the outbreak of the disease.

He said this when he featured on Sun FM Zambia’s special program on Monday afternoon in Ndola.

“The global aviation industry has lost business because of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19). We had South African Airways flying into Zambia five times a day, Air Link, Ethiopian Airways, Emirates flying five times a week and others, but now only one airline is able to fly into Zambia which is Ethiopian Airways. Sometimes they come with two passengers and in worst scenarios even one passenger. This is the extent to which the global aviation industry has lost business because of COVID-19,” said the Minister.

Hon Kafwaya said players in the aviation sector have to rethink on how to address the impact the disease has caused in the industry.

He reminded the program listeners that President Lungu ordered the closure of three international airports in Zambia namely Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe in Ndola, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula in Livingston and Mfuwe International Airport in Eastern Province as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

He also took time to encourage the listeners to remain at home safely or if they are moving in public to observe social distance and wear face masks so as not to contract the virus.

He emphasized the need for all busses to ensure that their passengers wear masks at all times.

Previous articleNevers Mumba’s Open Letter to the President on COVID-19

