President Edgar Lungu has expressed displeasure with the performance of the Zambia Police in North-Western Province.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said police in the province has not provided enough security to safeguard gold deposits in the area.

The Head of State has with immediate effect replaced North-Western Province Police Commanding officer, Hudson Namachila with Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi.

President Lungu said this at State House yesterday during the swearing-in ceremony of Richard Mwanza as High Commissioner to Ghana, Joyce Kasosa as High Commissioner to Kenya, Pandwe Lubamba as Chief Policy Analyst for Project Implementation at State House and Chilije Nyirenda as Police Commissioner for Luapula Province.

“Let me take this opportunity to state that I am disappointed with the poor performance of Zambia Police in North-Western Province. They have not done enough to provide security in order to safeguard the gold deposits in the region. I have, therefore, transferred Luapula Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi to North-Western and the commissioner for that region will come to Police Headquarters as his fate is being considered,” he emphasized.

President Lungu expressed optimism that the newly appointed Police Commissioner for Luapula Province Chilije Nyirenda will perform exceptionally well as he has been appointed on merit.

The Head of State pointed out that Mr Nyirenda who has been in the Police Service since 1984 will perform without doubt as he has vast experience.

And the Newly appointed Luapula Province Police Commissioner, Chilije Nyirenda pledged to offer total allegiance to the Republican President as well as defending the Republican constitution.

In December 2019 the government suspended all mining exploration activities in Kasenseli in Chief Chibwika’s area in Mwinilunga, North-Western Province.

Mines Minister, Richard Musukwa furthering announced that ZCCM-IH working together with the local people will oversee operations of the mine.

