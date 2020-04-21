Zamtel, the Examinations Council of Zambia and the Ministry of General Education have launched a national eLearning portal and Smart Revision platform as a way of ensuring continued learning.

The launch of both the e-Learning and Smart Revision portals, which are a complete package for providing alternative and supplementary learning resources for school learners as well as for the out of school children have come at the time when the Ministry wants to bridge learning gaps due to the closure of schools in light of COVID-19.

The national e-learning portal is an electronic platform for educators and learners which has various educational resources for learning and teaching materials such as e-books, links for specialized services and virtual library.

The portal has academic subjects under junior and senior secondary school levels.

The subjects under the junior secondary school are Mathematics, English language, Integrated Science, Social Studies and Information Communication Technology while the Senior Secondary School subjects on the portal are Biology, Mathematics, English, Chemistry and Physics.

The Smart Revision portal is hosting Examination Council of Zambia past examination papers together with model answers and revision tips for grades seven to nine and twelve as well as General Certificate of Education (GCE) candidates.

The platform is meant to help learners in examination classes from Grade 7,9 and 12 prepare for examinations.

General Education Minister David Mabumba launched the two online platforms in Kasama at Kasama College of Education.

Mr Mabumba said the Ministry of General Education will endeavour to continue meeting the educational needs of the learners and continue taking quality education services as close to the learners as possible.

He said the platforms are expected to provide an opportunity to all learners especially those in examination classes to continue learning and practicing whilst they are away from school.

Mr Mabumba said Government is elated to see that ECZ has leveraged the services and expertise offered by Zamtel, good example of how partnerships among government institutions can make use of public infrastructure to benefit the people of Zambia.

He commended Zamtel for zero-rating the two services during the COVID-19 period describing the gesture by Zamtel as patriotic.

And Zamtel Chief Executive Officer Sydney Mupeta said the launch of e-learning and Smart Revision is part of the digital journey that Zamtel has embarked on which has seen the company roll out a number of digital products on the market.

Mr Mupeta said the e-learning platform contains rich educational resources including; learning and teaching materials, eBooks, links to specialized services and virtual library.

He said with this immense content, this virtual classroom will cater for all school-going children from Early Childhood Education to Grade 12.

“The launch of the e-learning and Smart Revision Platforms comes at a time when we are facing the challenges in the health sector which have forced the authorities to order the closure of all schools as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of COVID-19. With schools closed, the pupils can take advantage of these products to continue learning from their homes by accessing content online,” Mr Mupeta said.

“The launch of these two products also speaks to the promotion of social distancing as a way of preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, ECZ Director Michael Chilala said the e-Learning and Smart Revision portal completes the circle of e-education services that the Council is providing to learners.

He said the two platforms are the latest innovations that the Council has implemented after the successful roll-out of the SMS results release and the online registration of candidates and the most recent e-statement of results taking away the paper-based exam statements.

The eLearning portal can be accessed at www.elearning.co.zm while Smart Revision can be accessed at www.smartrevision.co.zm

