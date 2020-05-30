President Edgar Lungu has directed Ministers of General Education and Housing to ensure that construction works at Ikelenge Boarding school resumes and be completed by January 2021.

And the President has expressed concern that issues of stalled projects have continued, adding that he will now focus on taking note of all projects that have stalled to ensure their completion for the benefit of the people.

Construction works on Ikelenge Boarding School started in 2013 and was expected to be completed by 2016.

Zambia Non Ferrous Metal Exploration and Construction is constructing the school at a cost of over Forty Seven million kwacha.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he toured the school in Ikelenge district Friday, President Lungu underscored the need for the two Ministries to expedite construction works so that the school can be opened to the public thereby addressing challenges of access to education in the area.

The President advised that construction should be done in phases and works should be concentrated on key areas to make learning conducive for pupils.

“You need to see how quickly you can complete this school and make it operational, my suggestion is for you to complete key areas so that learning can start, we need to get value for the money,” he said.

“I will now start checking on stalled projects so that we give them life and people get value for their money. Like this project it was delayed for obvious reasons, but I have decided that it partially opens,” he noted.

And Minister of General Education, David Mabumba, disclosed that works on the school are expected to commence in the next two weeks following the release of Three million Kwacha by the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Mabumba explained that the delays were caused by financial constraints noting that Ikelenge boarding is among other 115 schools that are also under construction in various parts of the country.

“Your Excellency we have got funding from Ministry of Finance, we have been given Three million Kwacha so in the next two weeks works are expected to start here, and I must mention that this school is part of the other 115 dotted across the country whose works are also at over 80 percent hence we have to distribute the resources among these schools,” he added.

And Area Member of Parliament, Elijah Muchima, appealed to President Lungu to ensure that the school is open to respond to the increasing demand of secondary school education in the area.

“Your Excellency, we really need this school to open in this constituency we have three chiefdoms so access to secondary education is on demand because many people cannot afford to take their children to Mwinilunga to access education,” he stated.

