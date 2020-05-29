9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 29, 2020
type here...
Economy

Your Investments Are Protected By The Governing Law Of The Land, ZDA Chief Assures Investors

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
Economy Your Investments Are Protected By The Governing Law Of The Land,...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has assured investors and businesses in general that their investments are safe and protected by the governing law of the land.

ZDA board Chairperson Fisho Mwale said the Agency understands the important role investors play in sustainably enhancing economic growth, wealth creation and job creation for the people of Zambia as well as the need to adhere to the laws that govern how businesses are to be run.

He said the agency however regrets the incidents that have occurred in recent days in which lives have been lost, and Zambian workers being subjected to harsh conditions of service.

Mr Mwale said Zambia needs foreign direct investment (FDI) as it is a conduit of transferring foreign capital investment abroad and directly contributes to expanding investment and tax base in the country and is key in addressing the problem of unemployment through the creation of new job opportunities and the introduction of advanced technology.

He said it is pertinent to recognize that the peace, rule of law and the political will that the country enjoys is one of the major attributes that makes Zambia the best investment destination of choice in the sub region and therefore it is important that we recognize the need to preserve it at all cost.

Mr Mwale assured that Zambia is enjoying very cordial and warm relations with most countries and as such has attracted major investments from those countries in keys sectors of the economy.

“I wish to state that in view of this, it has become imperative that as a country we need to manage our due process in a the dispensation of the law, without jeopardising our good standing with the investor community, that the people of Zambia have worked so hard to build, but in the same vein we call upon all investors to adhere to the laws obtaining in this country for the mutual benefit of all parties involved” Mr Mwale.

He therefore urged and encouraged all businesses operating in Zambia to engage relevant authorities to further orient themselves with applicable laws and policies if in doubt.

[Read 37 times, 37 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleGold Should Benefit Locals First, Chief Appeals to President Lungu

2 COMMENTS

  1. “He said the agency however regrets the incidents that have occurred in recent days in which lives have been lost, and Zambian workers being subjected to harsh conditions of service.”

    Look at him he is scared of mentioning the Chinks …the country has truly been sold

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 2

Your Investments Are Protected By The Governing Law Of The Land, ZDA Chief Assures Investors

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has assured investors and businesses in general that their investments are safe and protected...
Read more
Headlines

Gold Should Benefit Locals First, Chief Appeals to President Lungu

Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu has hailed Senior Chief Sikufele of Kabompo District in North Western Province for voicing out a number of concerns that...
Read more
Columns

Local Economist’s Hypocrisy On Zambia Seeking Lazard Services Stinks-Sunday Chanda

Chief Editor - 20
The Patriotic Front says it has heard and listened with shock to the levels of dangerous ignorance and hypocrisy by the Opposition on many...
Read more
Economy

ZNFU President Commends Farmers For The Bumper Harvest

Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia National Farmers Union has commended farmers, the small scale farmers, emergent and large scale for producing 3,387,469 metric tonnes of maize to...
Read more
Feature Sports

Late Nkana Coach Masauso Mwale Remembered

sports - 0
Former Nkana defender Noel Phiri has paid tribute to the late Kalampa coach Masauso Mwale on the sixth anniversary of his death. Phiri said Mwale...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZNFU President Commends Farmers For The Bumper Harvest

Economy Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia National Farmers Union has commended farmers, the small scale farmers, emergent and large scale for producing 3,387,469 metric tonnes of maize to...
Read more

FRA To Pay K110 For A 50kg Bag Of White Maize.

Economy Chief Editor - 14
The Food Reserve Agency has announced it will in this year's crop marketing season pay K110 for a 50kg bag of white maize. The Agency...
Read more

HH Joins The Queue Offering Free Debt Restructuring Services To Zambian Government

Economy Chief Editor - 25
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has offered to render free debt restructuring services to the Zambian government. Mr Hichilema said the US$5 million to be paid...
Read more

Economist Noel Nkhoma supports Government decision to contract a foreign firm on Debt Restructuring

Economy Chief Editor - 33
Economist Noel Nkhoma has disagreed with some opposition Leaders reasoning over government's decision to contract a foreign firm Lazard to restructure Zambia's debt. Mr...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 38 times, 38 reads today]

Related Posts: