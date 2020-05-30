Chipolopolo captain Kabaso Chongo is reportedly seeking a move away from TP Mazembe.

The defender has been at Mazembe since 2013 when he joined them from Konkola Mine Police FC.

According to Africatopsports, the defender has decided his time at the DR Congo champions is up and is seeking greener pastures.

Kabaso’s contract with the Lubumbashi giants expires this August.

Africatopsports states Kabaso is exploring options in Europe, the Gulf or South Africa.

His compatriot and midfielder Nathan Sinkala left Mazembe in January, 2020 after eight years with the club to join promoted South Africa PSL club Stellenbosch FC.

Chongo is one of three Zambian players still at Mazembe together with midfielder Rainford Kalaba and defender Tandi Mwape.

