Sports

Patson Daka Returns To Competitive Action

Striker Patson Daka returned to competitive action on Friday for the first time since early March to collect a winners medal with RB Salzburg in the Austrian Cup final.

Salzburg beat second tier side Austrian Lutsenau 5-0 in the final on Friday night behind closed doors following Austria’s recent easing of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Patson started the match but was not on target before he was substituted in the 78th minute.

Compatriot and midfielder Enock Mwepu missed the final due to suspension after he was sent-off for a second booking during stoppage time in the semifinals on March 5 when they beat LASK 1-0.

Patson and Mwepu return to league action for the first time since March 8 after the three-month lockdown on June 3 at home against Rapid Vienna.

