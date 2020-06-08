Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has vowed to continue protecting President Edgar Lungu against what he termed as unfair criticisms from some quarters.

Mr Lusambo who recently came under fire from human rights activists for attacking some youths whom he accused of attacking President Lungu vowed to continue defending the Head of State.

He said as Minister, he swore to protect the Constitution which also entails protecting the presidency.

Mr Lusambo further stated that it would be foolish of him to remain silent when President Lungu is being attacked unfairly.

The Lusaka Province Minister also appealed to youths in Zambia to use their time productively than spending it endlessly on social media.

Mr Lusambo said young people should not sit endlessly on social media and hope that government will provide them with everything they need.

He said government’s role is merely to create an environment that enables young people to flourish.

Mr Lusambo who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament said there are several economic empowerment initiatives under a number of government ministries which young people could utilize.

He was speaking on Sunday when he handed over various items to women nd youths in Kabushi constituency such as a block making machine, car washing equipment, blankets and mattresses and a K150,000 cash as Revolving Fund for Marketeers at Kapalala Market.

