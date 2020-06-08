The Economics Association of Zambia has advised its youth membership not to engage in any planned illegal protests as these do not yield any positive or constructive results for a country’s economic development agenda.

EAZ Deputy National Secretary Rita Lumbwa says the Association’s economic policy advocacy is based on constructive engagement with various stakeholders including government.

Mrs Lumbwa says the Association has lined up the Wakanda1 Youth Empowerment Conference and the Wakanda1 Women Empowerment Conference where they have invited internationally acclaimed

activists and senior government officials.

She said such platforms are more likely to yield positive results as they champion constructive dialogue among various stakeholders.

Mrs Lumbwa said the EAZ has been working tirelessly to

ensure that these events become a success.

“We strongly believe that youths are the future leaders and remain a backbone of any country’s economic development agenda. Therefore, we call upon all youths of the country to get in touch with our secretariat to see how best they can take part in these very important events as they are free of

charge”, she said.

Mrs Lumbwa said the Association has additionally been engaging State House and the Ministry responsible for youths to ensure that women and youth agendas remain a priority.

She said the Association has further lined up the National Economic Summit to ensure continuous dialogue across all stakeholders aimed at enhancing wealth creation and promoting national economic

development.

