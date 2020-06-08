The Ministry of Finance has started preparations for the 2021 National Budget. The Ministry has also started preparations for the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The process is being done along side the current process of revising the 202 National Budget which has gravely been impacted by the effects of Covid-19 on the domestic and international economy.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has since called on the general public, companies and non-state actors to make proposals on tax and non-tax policies for possible inclusion in the 2021 National Budget.

Mr. Yamba says participation of the public an various stakeholders is in the spirit of ensuring that consultations on the 2021 national budget are broadened in line with the government’s policy of streamlining taxation .

The move is also aimed at creating an enabling environment for business and employment creation , wealth generation and a sustainable future for all.

Mr. Yamba encouraged citizens and other stakeholders to follow the guidelines when making their submissions.

Among the guidelines outlined include the pitfalls of the current tax and non-tax policy regime and explain how local businesses and other development affairs are negatively impacted among other issues.

Mr. Yamba says all submissions will be considered objectively and on merit.

A considerable consultation period ending on 31st July, 2020 has been set to ensure that all citizens, including the youth, women groups, the private sector, and all other stakeholders and interest groups participate in the formulation of the 2021 Budget.

This is according to a statement sent to ZNBC News by Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.

