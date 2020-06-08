9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 8, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Preparations for the 2021 National Budget begins

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Headlines Preparations for the 2021 National Budget begins
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Ministry of Finance has started preparations for the 2021 National Budget. The Ministry has also started preparations for the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The process is being done along side the current process of revising the 202 National Budget which has gravely been impacted by the effects of Covid-19 on the domestic and international economy.

Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba has since called on the general public, companies and non-state actors to make proposals on tax and non-tax policies for possible inclusion in the 2021 National Budget.

Mr. Yamba says participation of the public an various stakeholders is in the spirit of ensuring that consultations on the 2021 national budget are broadened in line with the government’s policy of streamlining taxation .

The move is also aimed at creating an enabling environment for business and employment creation , wealth generation and a sustainable future for all.

Mr. Yamba encouraged citizens and other stakeholders to follow the guidelines when making their submissions.

Among the guidelines outlined include the pitfalls of the current tax and non-tax policy regime and explain how local businesses and other development affairs are negatively impacted among other issues.

Mr. Yamba says all submissions will be considered objectively and on merit.

A considerable consultation period ending on 31st July, 2020 has been set to ensure that all citizens, including the youth, women groups, the private sector, and all other stakeholders and interest groups participate in the formulation of the 2021 Budget.

This is according to a statement sent to ZNBC News by Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleEconomics Association of Zambia advises its youth membership not to engage in any planned illegal protests

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Preparations for the 2021 National Budget begins

The Ministry of Finance has started preparations for the 2021 National Budget. The Ministry has also started preparations...
Read more
General News

Economics Association of Zambia advises its youth membership not to engage in any planned illegal protests

Chief Editor - 0
The Economics Association of Zambia has advised its youth membership not to engage in any planned illegal protests as these do not yield any...
Read more
Headlines

I will continue defending President Lungu-Bowman

Chief Editor - 0
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has vowed to continue protecting President Edgar Lungu against what he termed as unfair criticisms from some quarters. Mr Lusambo...
Read more
Headlines

Landmark Judgment in Chirwa, ZR Case Raises Legitimate Concerns, says Mumba

Chief Editor - 1
MMD president Nevers Mumba says the court ruling in the case of Professor Clive Chirwa and Zambia Railways is landmark and confirms that late...
Read more
Columns

Zambians wounded …country is ripe for revolution – Sishuwa

editor - 39
SISHUWA Sishuwa says the country is ripe for a revolution due to the many inequalities perpetuated by government. In his reflections on the future leadership...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia Chamber of Mines appeals to the Government to diffuse tensions ZESCO and CEC

Economy Chief Editor - 16
The Zambia Chamber of Mines has appealed to the Government to diffuse tensions and expedite negotiated resolution of the ZESCO-Copperbelt Energy Corporation impasse For...
Read more

The Genesis of CEC

Economy editor - 29
The four major copper mines on the Copperbelt-Roan Antelope, Rhokana, Mufulira and Nchanga had individual coal fired power stations using coal from Wankie. Later,...
Read more

Attempt to restrict Power to the Mine by CEC is an Act of Lawlessness-KCM

Economy Chief Editor - 31
Konkola Copper Mines says it views the recent attempt by the Copperbelt Energy Corporation to restrict power supply to the company as an act...
Read more

Governement Releases K 6.73 Billion For Developmental, Public Service Delivery For May

Economy Chief Editor - 19
The government says it has released K6.73 billion for the month of May to finance developmental and other public service delivery programs in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: