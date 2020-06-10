9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Feature Politics

Fear has Gripped the Nation and Many People are Scared of Speaking Out

By Chief Editor
9
Catholic Bishops have said that fear has gripped the nation and many people are scared of speaking out on many issues affecting them.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President Bishop George Lungu has said that there is fear among Zambians to stand up against brutality, intimidation and threats by those in authority.

Bishop Lungu said as if that is not enough, citizens cannot even criticize political party cadres who have become so powerful than some institutions of governance.

He has wondered what is happening in the nation where citizens are now being terrorized like immigrants from other countries.

Bishop Lungu said because of this situation, citizens cannot voice out against what appears to be the suppression and continued campaign against alternative voices.

He said the Government is wrong to force people to look at issues the way they want to and should desist from oppressing alternative voices.

President Edgar Lungu, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja have warned of stern action against individuals that are planning to conduct an illegal protest.

9 COMMENTS

  3. LAST KICKS OF A DYING MULE!!
    [email protected] & his Dangerous minions, (Ch!mp)yongo, [email protected]!zar, Cheese Boy Lusamb0, M0nday (Red Labia)[email protected], [email protected] & other dangerous State sponsored agitators & violent G00n’z are feeling the heat!!
    People are NO LONGER SCARED & openly criticising J0na & his P.F Cabal of S3wer Rats on Facebook & other print media forums!
    Lastly P.F.MUSTGO!

    2
    1

  4. Govt Through Ministry Of Health Awarded A Us$17m Contract To A Non-existing Company
    AN investigation has revealed that government, through the Ministry of Health, last year awarded a US$17 million contract for the supply of health centre kits to a company called Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, which did not exist.
    Research at the Ministry of Health shows that Missionpharma, a Danish company with a subsidiary in Lusaka, had an active contract to supply and deliver drugs to Zambia for several years and was a key government partner for supplying health centre kits. However, owing to an US$11 million drug supply debt, the company stopped supplying in December 2018, demanding that the government first settles its debt, a move that forced the Ministry of Health to find a replacement.
    According…

    2

  6. Bomam Lufyono and gang should not be taken seriously, Those geezers are just following where the money goes

    2

  7. Catholic Bishops, educate the people that fear is a sin and equivalents to any other sin.

    So we shouldn’t fear and that when you fear, you invite Satan to enter you. Be like Madilu system he doesn’t fear.

    Meanwhile PF must go!

    2
    1

  8. Let’s see what crime to put in Fr. George Lungu tomorrow. And see which PF hyena will be first to bark; Lusambo, Kampyongo, Sunday, Tutwa, Mumbi. And I wonder why name of Kanganja is my head, to be listed together with the above idyots.

    2

  9. This is why Lazy Lungu keen to lift the ban on churches during covid-19 as he knew the attention will be focused on his appalling leadership and poor governance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

