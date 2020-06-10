Catholic Bishops have said that fear has gripped the nation and many people are scared of speaking out on many issues affecting them.

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops President Bishop George Lungu has said that there is fear among Zambians to stand up against brutality, intimidation and threats by those in authority.

Bishop Lungu said as if that is not enough, citizens cannot even criticize political party cadres who have become so powerful than some institutions of governance.

He has wondered what is happening in the nation where citizens are now being terrorized like immigrants from other countries.

Bishop Lungu said because of this situation, citizens cannot voice out against what appears to be the suppression and continued campaign against alternative voices.

He said the Government is wrong to force people to look at issues the way they want to and should desist from oppressing alternative voices.

President Edgar Lungu, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja have warned of stern action against individuals that are planning to conduct an illegal protest.

[Read 523 times, 523 reads today]