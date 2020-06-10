9.5 C
Zambia Rugby Union Hopeful of Resuming 2020 Season

By sports
The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) is hopeful the disrupted 2020 season will resume before the year ends.

Only the Nchanga 10s competition has taken place in the season disturbed by the covid-19 outbreak.

ZRU General Secretary Chileshe Bweupe said the union is waiting for guidance from the World rugby governing body on the pending resumption of the sport.

“We are still waiting for official guidelines from World Rugby. We as a country cannot just wake up and decide we are going to start without receiving proper guidelines from World Rugby,” Bweupe said.

“The rugby season closes about November so it is still possible to play some games. Especially if something was to change by July it is still possible to play this year,” he said.

Red Arrows are the defending champions of the National Rugby League which was supposed to start on March 14.

Previous articleFear has Gripped the Nation and Many People are Scared of Speaking Out

