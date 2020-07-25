Muluba Habanyama writes…

I’m Muluba. I was born with HIV and have been taking medications since the age of 2. These medications keep me healthy. They hold my immune system together.

They keep my HIV viral load undectable which makes me untransmittable. This means that I cannot sexually transmit the virus to anyone.

Managing HIV is just like managing any other condition. But it gets so much stigma. I remember the first time I was called “dirty and un-clean”. I am not disgusting. I am a beautiful smart black woman living with HIV. Please treat me as such.

Source: Ministry of Health