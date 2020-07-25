Zambia has recorded 472 new COVID -19 cases, the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in March this year, from a 1 851 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said 3 more community deaths have been recorded bringing the number to 139, and that 15 people are on Oxygen in health facilities, and that one is critical.

Dr. Chilufya said that President Edgar Lungu is concerned and has called for the adherence to public health guidelines for the country to curb the spread of the disease, adding that Covid-19 is real hence the need for aggressive community action.

Dr. Chilufya said that in the coming week, the country will see enhanced community activities aimed at combing the communities for positives and isolate them in homes or in designated places.

Speaking during the daily update, Dr. Chilufya said that the impact on the COVID -19 on all the sectors has been serious and there is a need to deal with COVID -19.

Dr. Chilufya also called on the partners and stakeholders to ensure they translate their pledges into tangible support such as financing adequately key interventions like testing, case management to stem COVID -19, and called on Zambians to heighten community hygiene and be responsible and stop the spread of COVID -19.

Dr Chilufya said that in the coming week, the country will heighten community engagements and activities with key stakeholders such Church Mother bodies, Management of Markets to help fight the Coronavirus.

And Dr. Chilufya said Lusaka is the epicenter of the Coronavirus, while the Copperbelt has become a hotspot for the virus.

The country NOW has a total of 4 328 cases.