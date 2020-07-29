Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is looking forward to the projected return of international football during the last two FIFA match windows of 2020.

International football has been at a standstill since March when most of the World went into lockdown due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The development saw Zambia’s 2021 AFCON Group H doubleheader qualifier against Botswana in March, and the next home fixture against Algeria in June, postponed while Chipolopolo’s 2020 CHAN outing in Cameroon was shifted from April 2020 to January 2021.

“CAF is planning at present to allow us play friendly matches in September and October so that slowly national teams come back to life,” Micho told ZNBC TV The Dressing Room Show.

“Then in November, we are likely to play the 2022 AFCON qualifier doubleheader with Botswana, and after that we shall see when we can play Zimbabwe and Algeria.”

Micho has already tasted action in one international match with Chipolopolo in a March 12 friendly against Malawi that his side won 1-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.