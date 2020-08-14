9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, August 14, 2020
Chamanga Questions Newcomers Zeal For The Big Stage

By sports
Former Zambia striker James Chamanga has charged that the current crop of players lack the ambition to play for top teams in Europe.

Red Arrows striker Chamanga, who was the top scorer in the just ended FAZ Super Division season with 16 goals, said Zambian players need to work hard to excel.

The 2012 Africa Cup winner is not pleased with the fewer number of Zambian players in Europe.

“The number talks by itself; we have got only two players in Europe that are performing right now Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu,” said Chamanga aged 40.

“And from the Under-20 players that we had, a very big crop of numbers that we had but most of them would like to divert to Israel or South Africa. We are not seeing them in the major leagues, you can see from the numbers,” he said.

Chamanga also bemoaned the unconvincing performances of Chipolopolo players saying they need to do more.

“Even from the qualifiers that we have been playing, our young ones right now when they wear the green jersey I don’t think they have got that heart. They need to do more. I think the heart is not there for them to carry that flag,” said Chamanga.

“It looks so easy, you know people are dropped, they lose games but they still smile, they don’t have the hunger to carry the flag higher.”

Chamanga added:”I know we are still building, they say but how long are we going to be building? We go to Algeria and lose 5-0.”

Chamanga’s 20 year career has taken him to South Africa and China where he made his name at Dalian Shide and Liaoning.

