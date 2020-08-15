Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has described as a taboo the move by some unscrupulous people in Ndola to build houses in graveyards.

Ms. Kapata said this today when she called on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe in Ndola.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Kapata has since directed the Copperbelt provincial administration to ensure what she termed as ‘ thugs’ hiding in the name of the party are arrested and charged.

And Mr. Mwakalombe assured the Minister that the province will be on top of things in ensuring that illegalities in land allocation is not entertained.

Mr. Mwakalombe said people should learn to follow the law.

Kawama and Mitengo cemeteries in Ndola have been invaded by unscrupulous people who have built houses in spaces reserved for burying the dead.