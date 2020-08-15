9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 15, 2020
General News

Jean Kapata appalled by People in Ndola building Houses in Graveyards

By Chief Editor
Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has described as a taboo the move by some unscrupulous people in Ndola to build houses in graveyards.

Ms. Kapata said this today when she called on Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe in Ndola.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Kapata has since directed the Copperbelt provincial administration to ensure what she termed as ‘ thugs’ hiding in the name of the party are arrested and charged.

And Mr. Mwakalombe assured the Minister that the province will be on top of things in ensuring that illegalities in land allocation is not entertained.

Mr. Mwakalombe said people should learn to follow the law.

Kawama and Mitengo cemeteries in Ndola have been invaded by unscrupulous people who have built houses in spaces reserved for burying the dead.

  1. My prayer is that brother Kaizer Zulu use a language befitting a child of GOD and a seasoned civil servant. I know he can do it. His passion for Zambia must be exercised with godly wisdom.

  2. We have always told Zambians that these PF cadres and its government do not plan because of corrupt morals they now plan to sleep next to the dead, next will bury within their corruptly acquired houses because they want to look important with stolen wealth. E G Kaizer Zulu pathetic behaviour

