The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded 1,065 student loans to first-year students at Mulungushi University for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Corporate Communications Officer Chiselwa Kawanda says 598 first-year students have been awarded 100 percent student loans while 466 have been awarded the loan at 75 percent with 1 student awarded at 50 percent.

Ms. Kawanda explains that the board received 1,218 applications of which only 1 thousand and 65 applicants were eligible for the award of student loans while 153 were ineligible.

She disclosed that out of the 1,218 applications, 796 were from male applicants while 422 were from female applicants.

Ms. Kawanda said the board has received only 2 applications from students living with disabilities.

She further noted that 950 students applied under the science category while 268 students applied under the non-science category.

Ms. Kawanda added that the loans for the awarded students will cover Tuition fees and book allowances only.

She said 669 applications were received from students from urban areas while 549 were received from students from rural areas.

Last academic year, HELSB granted 300 loans to first-year students for the 2019/ 2020 academic year at the same institution.