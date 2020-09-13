9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 13, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Traditional Leaders Resolve to Start Exchange Visits

By Chief Editor
39 views
1
General News Traditional Leaders Resolve to Start Exchange Visits
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Traditional Leaders have resolved to start exchange visits of chiefdoms meant to promote piece and Unit as well as encouraging development in the country.

Chief Chinkanta of the Tonga people of Kalomo District says the chiefs will engage government to help facilitated the movements of the chiefs from one Chiefdoms to another under the program.

The traditional leaders says the program will see a number of chiefs from one province move to another and vise versa to exchange ideas.

This came to light when Petauke Member of Parliament Dora Siliya invited chiefs from 5 provinces to a networking lunch for my Home Town initiative in Petauke District Eastern Province.

And Ms Siliya who is also MY HOME TOWN Zambia Patron says the initiative should not be politicised as it is meant to develop the country by involving chiefs and other stakeholders.

She has commended all the chiefs from the Nsenga land and other Districts in the five provinces for attending the My Hometown event.

Ms Siliya said the commitment from traditional leaders towards the my HOMETOWN initiative will help spur development in various chiefdoms using the available resources.

Meanwhile, My Home Town Zimbabwe Patron Chipo Chidakwa thanked Ms Siliya for reviving the initiative and bring together all the chiefs across various provinces.

Previous articlePF campaign Rallies in Pictures
Next article1,065 student at Mulungushi University awarded Study loans

1 COMMENT

  1. This is great development. Under pf we have promoted the “one Zambia one nation” culture. This is good partnership. Well done and keep it up.

    Proud civil servant

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 1

1,065 student at Mulungushi University awarded Study loans

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded 1,065 student loans to first-year students at Mulungushi University...
Read more
General News

Traditional Leaders Resolve to Start Exchange Visits

Chief Editor - 1
Traditional Leaders have resolved to start exchange visits of chiefdoms meant to promote piece and Unit as well as encouraging development in the country. Chief...
Read more
Photo Gallery

PF campaign Rallies in Pictures

Chief Editor - 4
Read more
Headlines

PF Vows to Launch a Vigorous Nationwide Campaign to Retire HH after 2021 Elections

Chief Editor - 10
The Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilization Committee has vowed to launch a vigorous nationwide campaign that will send UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema into retirement...
Read more
Feature Politics

Why Nawakwi and Tilyenji Should Give Way to Fresh Legs in 2021

editor - 8
By Parkie Mbozi THE UNITED National Independence Party (UNIP), Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), United Party for National Development (UPND), Forum for Democracy and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

1,065 student at Mulungushi University awarded Study loans

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded 1,065 student loans to first-year students at Mulungushi University for the 2020/2021 academic year. Corporate...
Read more

All MPs to be Tested for COVID-19 on Monday

General News Chief Editor - 7
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has directed that all Members of Parliament and staff of the National Assembly will be tested for...
Read more

Chief Chitimukulu Condemns the Introduction of Sexuality Education Programmes in Early Grades of Primary Schools

General News Chief Editor - 24
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people in Kasama District, Northern province has condemned the introduction of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education(CSE) programme in...
Read more

COVID-19: Children from poorest households across the globe have suffered greatest loss of family income, missed out most on education and faced the highest...

General News editor - 0
Save the Children conducts largest global survey of its kind among some 25,000 children and adults on the impact of the pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.