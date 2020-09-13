Traditional Leaders have resolved to start exchange visits of chiefdoms meant to promote piece and Unit as well as encouraging development in the country.

Chief Chinkanta of the Tonga people of Kalomo District says the chiefs will engage government to help facilitated the movements of the chiefs from one Chiefdoms to another under the program.

The traditional leaders says the program will see a number of chiefs from one province move to another and vise versa to exchange ideas.

This came to light when Petauke Member of Parliament Dora Siliya invited chiefs from 5 provinces to a networking lunch for my Home Town initiative in Petauke District Eastern Province.

And Ms Siliya who is also MY HOME TOWN Zambia Patron says the initiative should not be politicised as it is meant to develop the country by involving chiefs and other stakeholders.

She has commended all the chiefs from the Nsenga land and other Districts in the five provinces for attending the My Hometown event.

Ms Siliya said the commitment from traditional leaders towards the my HOMETOWN initiative will help spur development in various chiefdoms using the available resources.

Meanwhile, My Home Town Zimbabwe Patron Chipo Chidakwa thanked Ms Siliya for reviving the initiative and bring together all the chiefs across various provinces.