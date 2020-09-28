9.5 C
MONDAY’S PRO’S HIT LIST: Kangwa & Patson Score

By sports
Here is a wrap of selected Chipolopolo foreign-based players and how they fared at their respective clubs over the weekend.


= TANZANIA
Clatous Chama and Larry Bwalya started but were subbed in the 86th and 68th minutes respectively in defending champions Simba SC’s 3-0 home victory over second from bottom Gwambina last Saturday.
The Chipolopolo midfield duo was not on target for second placed Simba.

=SWEDEN
Midfielder Edward Chilufya came on in the 58th minute of fifth placed Djurgarden’s 2-1 home loss to second placed Norrkoping on Sunday.
He did not add to the two league goals he has already struck this season.


=RUSSIA
Evans Kangwa scored a 9th minute goal for 12th placed Arsenal Tula in Sundays’ 3-2 home loss to number three side FK Rostov.
It was Kangwa’s third goal of the season after nine games played.
The striker played the full 90 minutes while brother Kings was substituted in the 46th minute.


=AUSTRIA
Patson Daka struck a 90 minute goal after coming on in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s 3-1 away victory over Reid.
 It was the striker’s third successive league goal from as many league games played by defending Austrian champions and league leaders.
Midfielder Enock Mwepu was an unused substitute


=BELGIUM
Striker Fashion Sakala’s KV Oostende is in action late on Monday night in a mid-table clash away to Genk.

