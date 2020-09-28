PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda says people underplaying the negative impact of COVID 19 and climate change on the economy are not up to date with reality.

Speaking when he featured on ‘Policy, Money and Power’ radio programme on Money fm, Mr. Chanda said 2020 has been very challenging when it

comes to the economic performance of the country.

He said as a result of COVID 19, the country experienced drastic reduction in revenue collection and pushed expenditure up because most businesses were forced to close and in some instances depended on government for survival.

“When you have drastic reductions in revenue collection and you have businesses trying to survive in the wake of COVID 19 and in some instances depending on government for survival the economy suffers. We had some businesses that closed down due to COVID 19 and workers were laid off or put on half salary, so anyone underplaying the negative impact of COVID 19 on the economy is not up to date with reality,” Mr.Chanda said.

“2020 has been a very challenging year for Zambia and the globe at large. Our economy being commodity-driven, means whenever we have low copper prices we see a downward spiral in revenue and we see the Kwacha losing value. That is why PF has said to itself that we diversify the economy and bring other sectors on the table so that we

stop depending on copper,” He said.

And Mr. Chanda said even in the midst of harsh economic conditions the PF government has remained steadfast to ensure that it overcomes all the challenges and improves the lives of Zambians.

“Some of the key factors we have seen has been a key policy shift. We have seen the easing of doing business, we have seen the country promoting domestic as well as foreign investment, for instance, matters of trade and just setting up a company you can register a company with PACRA within 24hrs and 48hrs. The business environment in the

the country allows for the private sector to thrive without any challenges and this is commendable,” Mr. Chanda said.

Meanwhile, Mr.Chanda said Zambia is poised to be a net exporter of electricity in the region and also ultimately end load shedding in the country by March next year.

“The country experienced worst droughts and had a negative bearing on the economy and the massive load shedding we are experiencing today is as a result of massive drought and poor rainfall patterns the country experienced in 2015. We still have load shedding today but by March next year it will be a thing of the past.