A 40 year old man of Mutondo village in senior Chieftainess Chungu of Lupososhi District in the Northern Province has been convicted to 36 months with hard labour for cutting off his friend’s ear.

Chomba Mupepa appeared before Resident Magistrate Maybin Kapaya for one count of unlawful wounding contrary to section 232 (a) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

When the matter came up for plea, Chomba pleaded guilty to the offence he stood charged with and told the Magistrate Kapaya that he had no right to injure his colleague in such a manner.

Facts before the court were that on April 27th 2024, the complainant Chola who was bathing in a makeshift grass made bathroom heard footsteps coming towards where he was. Chomba entered and directed the axe towards his right ear.

The victim was rushed to the nearby Mutondo rural health centre where authorities also referred him to Luwingu district hospital for treatment after he sustained a cut on the right ear.

The matter was also reported to Zambia police in Luwingu district who apprehended the culprit.Resident magistrate stated that following his own admission he would be convicted accordingly.

In mitigation, Chomba told resident Magistrate Kapaya that he was a married man who is not supposed to be sent to prison because his wife and children will suffer without his care.

Resident magistrate Kapaya said Chomba deserved leniency as he was the first offender but in order to deter would-be offenders the court must impose stiffer penalties to teach others a lesson.He advised Chomba to seek guidance from the village elders when aggrieved instead of resorting violence or taking the law into their hands.

Resident magistrate Kapaya sentenced Chomba to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour effective the date he was arrested in April this year.