In a press statement delivered on June 1, 2024, Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Hon. Ambrose Lufuma, MP, provided updates on recent developments involving Honourable Jay Banda and the situation at Chipata Football Grounds in Mandevu Constituency.

Update on Honourable Jay Banda

Minister Lufuma addressed the recent discharge of Honourable Jay Banda from Maina Soko Medical Centre on May 31, 2024. Following his discharge, Honourable Banda was invited to the Zambia Police Service Headquarters for an interview, where he was accorded all the privileges of a witness, including the presence of his legal counsel, Mr. Sakwiba Sikota.

The interview focused on Honourable Banda’s disappearance on May 25, 2024. However, Honourable Banda was unable to provide the police with any information regarding the circumstances of his disappearance.

After the interview, Honourable Banda was escorted to the police station concerning other ongoing investigations. He was booked for detention related to alleged offences of attempted murder and assault that occurred in 2016 in Vumbwi, Eastern Province. During the booking process, Honourable Banda developed a medical condition necessitating his immediate readmission to Maina Soko Medical Centre, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Minister Lufuma emphasized that Honourable Banda has not been formally charged for the alleged offences at this time. The police are continuing their active investigation into both his disappearance and the allegations from 2016. The government is committed to ensuring due process is followed, and that Honourable Banda receives all necessary medical care and legal rights during this period.

Situation at Chipata Football Grounds

Minister Lufuma also provided an update regarding the events at Chipata Football Grounds in Mandevu Constituency. The opposition New Heritage Party (NHP) had been advised not to hold a political rally on June 1, 2024, due to security concerns. Despite this advice, the NHP attempted to proceed with their planned event.

To uphold the rule of law and maintain public order, police personnel were deployed to the area in the morning. At approximately 11:00 hours, an individual approached the football grounds to observe the situation and was confronted by a uniformed officer, leading to a misunderstanding. This misunderstanding resulted in other individuals, under the false impression that their colleague had been arrested, beginning to march towards the football grounds.

The police promptly intervened, advising these individuals to return to Chipata Compound. Minister Lufuma reported that no serious incidents had occurred related to this matter. He reiterated that the Zambia Police Service supports the democratic rights of all political parties and citizens to assemble and express their views, provided these activities are within the bounds of the law. Any actions that potentially endanger public safety or disrupt societal harmony will face necessary regulatory measures.

The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring public safety and upholding the law. They continue to monitor the situation closely and are prepared to take necessary actions to prevent any escalation.

Minister Lufuma appealed to all political parties and their supporters to respect the law and follow proper procedures for organizing public gatherings. Cooperation with law enforcement authorities is crucial in maintaining peace and order within communities.

Minister Lufuma thanked the public for their attention and understanding as the government continues to monitor and address these situations with the seriousness they warrant.