Today’s Scripture

Be careful what you think, because your thoughts run your life.

Proverbs 4:23, NCV

What Are You Thinking?

Friend, it’s interesting that as little children we start off with big dreams to be an astronaut, a writer, a scientist, or a singer. As a child, we have no limits. We believe we can do great things. But over time our dreams start to get watered down. People tell us what we can’t do. We go through disappointments, things that are unfair. We let negative thoughts taint how we see ourselves and what we’re capable of. We end up settling for so much less than what God has for us.

Pay attention to the story you’re telling yourself. Go back to what God put in your heart. He wants you to dream again, to believe again, to love again. Don’t let wrong thoughts limit your destiny. Don’t believe the lies that say, “I’ll never get well, never go to college, or never meet the right person.” Tell yourself a new story. You can still accomplish your dream. You can still get well, still meet someone awesome, and still go to new levels. Get rid of that limited thinking. Victory begins in your mind.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I can take back my story and stop allowing negative thoughts to enter and play over and over. Thank You that I can clear out all the thoughts that limit me and tell me what I can’t do. Help me to dwell on what You have to say about me. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries