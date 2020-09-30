The government has implored the three mobile service providers in the country to be innovative and serve their clients better.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says recently, the government slapped fines on all the three mobile service providers to show them that the state is not happy with the quality of service being provided to the people.

Speaking when he featured on Chondibaba Programme on Kwithu FM on Tuesday, Hon Kafwaya said the mobile service providers should always look for opportunities in order to make the lives of their customers better.

“I think even myself, I have experienced poor network even here in Lusaka and other places. I was talking to the Chief Executive Officer for Airtel some months ago who told me that one problem is with road expansions especially here in Lusaka because some cables are tempered by contractors where some data passes. We must find a way of serving our people better, and we must always look for opportunities to make life easier for the people,” he said.

He stated that the government has been clear on this issue of ensuring that mobile service providers serve their clients better.

Hon Kafwaya also said this is the more reason why the government wants to introduce a fourth mobile service provider to create competition in the sector as this will result in better service provision by the providers.

“I have instructed ZICTA to procure another company to become a fourth mobile service provider in the country. And so, ZICTA is in the process of procuring that entity. An advert came out about two or three weeks ago, I hope they are getting the interests,” he added.

The Minister said there are other measures that the government is taking in order to improve the services in the telecommunication sector.

Hon Kafwaya further said the government has invested heavily in the telecommunication sector such as the installation of 1, 009 towers in order to improve connectivity in the country.