Ndeke residents have complained that the newly constructed mini hospital in the area risks being a white elephant as it has not been operational since it was completed in 2019.

The residents observed that it would have been helpful if the mini hospital was opened to the public so as to make people have access to health services just at their door step.

Nancy Nyirenda, a resident of Ndeke Township said the mini hospital would be of great help to many residents in the area if some services such outpatient department were made available in order to reduce the distance covered in accessing health care in Masala Township.

She said most families are made to pay exorbitant taxi fares when referred to Ndola teaching hospital a situation she said would come to an end if the mini hospital was opened.

“We saw the construction of this mini hospital completed late last year but up to now it is not operational. It is now a white elephant,” she complained.

Another resident Mwila Musonda said accessing other health services in other areas has proved expensive and hence called for opening of the mini hospital

“Therefore, it would be good to have the mini hospital opened as it will be open to members of the public all the time and also provide maternity services for expecting mothers,” she said.

And Copperbelt Province Health Director Robert Zulu disclosed that the Ndeke mini hospital will soon be operational once the contractors hands over the facility to government.

“The newly constructed mini hospital will be commissioned for people to access health services from there, it is only that the local contractor who was engaged has not yet handed over, otherwise we will soon have it commissioned,” he said.

The construction of Ndeke mini hospital started in 2016 under the social corporate responsibility of Indeni, Lafarge cement and Ndola lime companies.