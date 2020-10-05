9.5 C
12 Zimbabweans convicted for unlawful entry in Zambia

By Chief Editor
39 views
0
12 Zimbabweans convicted for unlawful entry in Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Department of Immigration in Sinazongwe district in Southern Province has convicted 12 Zimbabweans for the offence of unlawful entry.

The offenders who were convicted on Friday, October 2, 2020, were arrested on September 25, 2020 in Sinazongwe after being intercepted on a Zimbabwe bound Bus which was returning from Lusaka.

The group comprising seven females and five males did not have any travel documents at the time of the arrests and have since been removed from the country after paying the fines.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka.

Mr Nshinka noted that each has been sentenced to pay a fine of K300 or in default 6 months simple imprisonment.

“The Department of Immigration in Sinazongwe on Friday, 2nd October, 2020 secured the conviction of twelve (12) Zimbabweans for the offence of unlawful entry. They were each sentenced to pay a fine of K 300 or in default 6 months simple imprisonment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Nshinka has added that five other foreign nationals were also convicted for being found outside the refugee camp without authority.

“On 2nd October, 2020 the Department secured five (05) convictions. The convicts were two Malawians and one South African convicted for unlawful entry and one Burundian and one Congolese, both refugees, convicted for being outside a refugee camp without authority,” he explained.

On the same date, 32 persons of various nationalities were apprehended for various immigration offences, country-wide.

Mr Nshinka said the Department also removed thirty-five illegal immigrants from the country and refused six foreign nationals entry into Zambia for failing to meet entry requirements.

