Promoted sides Kitwe United and Prison Leopards on Friday face-off in the first match of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season.

Kitwe and Prison will be seeking to earn the early pacesetters status when they meet at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

Both teams have bounced back to the top league after spending one season in Division 1.

The last Super Division meeting between Kitwe and Prison ended 1-1 in 2019.

Stakes are high as both teams pray for a positive start to the new campaign.

“Our vision as a club is to sustain our stay in the Super League,” said Kitwe United Chairman Emmanuel Numwa.

Zambia Correctional Service, the owners of Prison, are equally eager to see the Kabwe side excel in the top league.

“As a command we shall do all we can to keep you up there with dignity but as I have always said before, use this privilege that you have to the best of your abilities because better things are coming your way if only you do what is expected of you and die a little for the team,” said Dr Chileshe Chisela – the Commissioner General.