9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 9, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo empowers 80 women clubs empowered

By Chief Editor
40 views
1
General News Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo empowers 80 women clubs empowered
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo has handed over three thousand improved village chickens and 320 goats to 80 women groups in Chadiza district of the Eastern province.

Prof Luo handed over the chickens and goats to the women at Tadyela Primary School in Chadiza yesterday.

Prof Luo disclosed that the livestock is an exercise to stock and restock animals under the Enhanced Smallholder Livestock Investment Program (E-SLIP) which is meant to improve the incomes and nutrition status of poor households countrywide.

“Government has put livestock development on top of its agenda as it is critical in creating wealth and alleviating the sufferings of rural communities countrywide, livestock are a multiplying resource which can help to grow the country’s economy if well harnessed,” she said.

Professor Luo called on the beneficiaries to share the livestock once it multiplies as it has been given as a pass- on- the- gift arrangement.

Prof Luo also challenged youths to get involved in cooperatives and avoid vices that may disturb their lives.

“I don’t want pregnancies in this programme, don’t create marriages but work together by seeing girls as your sisters and not girl friends,” she said.

Meanwhile Chadiza Member of Parliament Salatiel Tembo thanked President Edgar Lungu for considering Chadiza women clubs on the E-SLIP program.

Mr Tembo said the handover of the three thousand chickens and 320 goats to the clubs is a testimony of government’s pro poor policies.

He is optimistic that the empowerment program will help people in Chadiza especially the women folk to fight off poverty.

And Tigwilane Manja women’s club chairperson Dorika Phiri said the cooperatives in Chadiza are grateful to government for recognizing them as beneficiaries of livestock.

“These chickens can help us to make money through meat and egg sales and so I want my fellow beneficiaries to really take care of the chickens so that together we can realize the benefits,” she said.

E-SLIP is a seven year government program which is being implemented with support from OPEC and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).The project’s small livestock sub-component is targeting to benefit 28,000 poor small households of which 50 percent should be women, 30 percent rural youths and 20 percent men.

Previous articleCases of Gender Based Violence have risen risen by 19.8 % in Zambia this year
Next article8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere...
Read more
Headlines

Zambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

Chief Editor - 0
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has called on all eligible voters to register during the on-going voter registration exercise. Ms Sikazwe said...
Read more
Rural News

Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania

Chief Editor - 0
A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Start Champions League Campaign Away

sports - 0
Forest Rangers are the only Zambian side that will start at home in 2020/2021 continental preliminary action. Continental debutants Forest will host AS Bouenguidi of...
Read more
General News

8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

Chief Editor - 1
The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

General News Chief Editor - 0
Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere Cemetery. Police Spokesperson Esther...
Read more

8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between...
Read more

Cases of Gender Based Violence have risen risen by 19.8 % in Zambia this year

General News Chief Editor - 1
Cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) have risen to 7,640 countrywide in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 6,788...
Read more

Reuben Lifuka re-elected Transparency Global Vice Chairperson

General News Chief Editor - 3
Transparency International Zambia Chapter President Rueben Lifuka has been re-election as Vice Chairperson of the Transparency International (TI) global Board of Directors. TIZ Executive Director...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.