Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says the construction of the Kashikishi-Chienge-Lunchinda road has triggered interest by both local and international firms to invest in Chienge District.

Mr. Chilangwa disclosed that government’s move to construct an all -weather gravel road will open up both Chienge and Nchelenge for business because of the two districts’ comparative advantages.

The Minister has told media in Chienge that the lack of a good road network in the area has hindered development for some time but that government is in a hurry to complete the works on the road.

Mr. Chilangwa has since appealed to Sino Hydro, the contractor working on the 100 kilometer stretch to expedite the works.

He said that following the Luapula Expo of 2017, a number of companies have expressed interest in investing in salt production, mining, tourism and agriculture.

Mr. Chilangwa has also disclosed that plans are underway to create an empowerment package for rice farmers in the area.

He explained that the growing of rice in Chienge is thriving hence the need for farmers to be supported.